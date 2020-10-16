Bossip Video

Toya and her mini Reign have been having a ball matching all week long in fits from Fashion Nova and just when we thought Reign couldn’t get any cuter TT Rasheeda proved us wrong with an adorable bonding session.

Toya and Reign had a really cute Mommy and me moment earlier this week in matching blue Baby Girl crewnecks and pretty pink Converse.

The girls gwapped up their brown velour catsuits with Gucci accessories. Super cute riiight?

Toya and Rasheeda have been friends for YEARSSSSS so it’s no wonder Reign feels right at home with her TT.

How cute is this video of TT Rasheeda bonding with Toya’s toddler?

Do you think Reign is going to be more or less outspoken than Reginae? She already has SO MUCH personality!

Do you guys like matching with your minis? What are some of your go to brands to twin in?

We also gotta say how much we love that Toya and Rasheeda have remained so close over the years. We noticed Kandi in the comments saying that Rasheeda is Reign’s favorite because she sneaks her what she wants when Toya isn’t paying attention. We wonder if TT Rasheeda is Ace and Blaze’s favorite also.