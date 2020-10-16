Bossip Video

Drake is in the midst of gearing up to release his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, and while fans wait, he’s giving them more than enough to hold them over.

Earlier this year, the rapper released the first single from the project “Laugh Now, Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. The video was shot at the legendary Nike campus in Oregon and signaled the official return of the 6ix God. Since then, fans have been waiting for more from the album, but Drake had different plans, starting his signature feature run before his album.

Recently, Drake showcased his talents on Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time” and on the same night, he also blessed 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.” Now, Drake has blessed upcoming Alabama Rapper Yung Bleu for the remix to his song, “You’re Still Mines.”

Bleu recently revealed the song came about after Boogie Cousins heard the song and said Drake would sound good on it, then connected the two together. Hours later, Drake sent the verse back…and the rest was history. The song is the perfect toxic, pre-winter vibes we all need right now.

Drizzy still hasn’t dropped a date for his upcoming album, but this feature is sure to hold everyone over for the foreseeable future.