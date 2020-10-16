In the final installment of its iconic series of classic Black sitcom premieres, Netflix dropped hit UPN shows “One on One” (starring Kyla Pratt and Flex Alexander) and “Half & Half” (starring Rachel True and Essence Atkins) that already have nostalgic fans who grew up loving the comedy double dose in a frenzy.

If you’re a Kyla Pratt fan, you probably fell in love with the bubbly actress on “One on One” where she plays a teenage daughter who moves in with her single father after her mother accepts an overseas job.

Same with the always booked and busy Essence Atkins and ’90s obsession Rachel True on “Half & Half” about half-sisters who have grown up separately and suddenly become neighbors in the same San Francisco apartment.

Netflix announced the acquisitions along with “Moesha” (Aug. 1), “The Game” (Aug. 15), “Girlfriends” (Sept. 11), and “The Parkers” that continue to trend across social media.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

Are you enjoying “One on One” and “Half & Half” on Netflix? Did you even finish “The Parkers,” “Sister, Sister” or “Girlfriends”yet?? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over “One On One”/Half & Half” on the flip.