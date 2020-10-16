Bossip Video

As we get closer to the holiday season, one item that is sure to be on everyone’s wish list will be the Playstation 5. The next-gen console is hitting shelves in November and so far, all Sony has needed to sell out of the pre-orders is the release date. Before even announcing the console, most preorder websites sold out as soon as the link went live. If you’re reading this and want to secure one for launch day and haven’t done so already…good luck.

One of the first games we saw for the PS5 was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is shaping up to be the first game many are setting their sights on. Aside from playing video games, the console is far more than a gaming system. You can play movies, search the internet, stream, and much more from a Playstation console. To do so, you have to navigate the PlayStation user interface which, Sony hadn’t previously shown until now.

Thanks to Sony, we’ve gotten our first look at the user interface, which is similar to the current generation, but displays at a native 4K with HDR support. You can view the UI in all of its glory below.