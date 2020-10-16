Bossip Video

Chadwick Boseman made sure to protect his wife, despite the fact that he didn’t have a will before his passing.

On Friday, October 16, it was revealed that the Black Panther star–who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2016–died in August without a will. Now his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, has filed a probate case in Los Angeles, where she requested to be named administrator of his estate with limited authority.

According to reports from Page Six, Boseman’s estate has an estimated value of $938,500. The court docs also say Boseman is survived by Ledward and his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. Luckily, even without a will, as Boseman’s wife, Ledward is set to inherit all the actor’s assets from his probate estate. It’s also likely that Boseman has more assets held in separate private trusts.

Boseman and Leward reportedly got engaged in October 2019 before getting married sometime in 2020. They were first seen together back in 2015. Boseman passed away following a private battle with colon cancer on August 28.

Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman—a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee—told the New York Times earlier this month about the heartbreaking conversation he had with Chadwick the day before he died. Derrick recalled Boseman telling him, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.” Immediately, Derrick realized what his brother meant. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,’” he said. “And the next day he passed away.”