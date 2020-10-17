Bossip Video

SiR and his wife, Kelly-Ann Farris, just welcomed their first child together–and the first picture the singer posted is absolutely adorable.

Just a couple months after his low-key IG announcement that they were expecting, SiR took to Instagram on Friday night to let the world know his little bundle of joy has arrived. He posted a picture of his wife, Kelly-Ann, absolutely glowing as she holds their beautiful baby in her arms–And baby Farris looks absolutely precious.

On SiR’s Instagram story, he showed off what he looks like on daddy duty, snuggled up on the couch with his little one sweetly laying on his chest.

There’s no doubt this new baby has already gotten all the love from SiR’s whole clan, as the TDE star has always been big on family.

You probably already know D Smoke, the winner of the first season of Netflix’s hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow, but you might not know that he’s SiR’s brother! They both performed together at the Soul Train Awards, and for his NPR Tiny Desk performance, SiR brought his mom and brother along with him to sing back-up. With his big focus on family, there’s no doubt this baby will get all the love in the world.

Congratulations to SiR and Kelly-Ann on their new addition!