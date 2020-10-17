Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj isn’t here for anyone trying to rack up likes using her name, especially when it has to do with her child.

The rapper took to twitter on Friday, October 16 to debunk some since-deleted tweets that “revealed” a photo and the name of her newborn son. One major problem with this reveal, however, is that this wasn’t a picture of her baby and the name mentioned isn’t the name of Minaj’s son.

Nicki made sure to set the record straight as images were circulating on social media.

“116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this,” she wrote in response to the post. “Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”

Nicki Minaj responds to viral fake tweet “revealing” her newborn son: “Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete” pic.twitter.com/LT5anivX62 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2020

Luckily, Nicki’s response to this page shut got the job done, and the post and page disappeared soon after she let the world know they were a fraud. While there has been no word on the name of the baby or any hint at a photo just yet, Nicki did confirm that she gave birth to a baby boy.

She posted congratulatory messages from friends including Beyoncé, Kim and Kanye, and more as she announced on Instagram that her son had arrived.