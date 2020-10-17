Nicki Minaj isn’t here for anyone trying to rack up likes using her name, especially when it has to do with her child.
The rapper took to twitter on Friday, October 16 to debunk some since-deleted tweets that “revealed” a photo and the name of her newborn son. One major problem with this reveal, however, is that this wasn’t a picture of her baby and the name mentioned isn’t the name of Minaj’s son.
Nicki made sure to set the record straight as images were circulating on social media.
“116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this,” she wrote in response to the post. “Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”
Luckily, Nicki’s response to this page shut got the job done, and the post and page disappeared soon after she let the world know they were a fraud. While there has been no word on the name of the baby or any hint at a photo just yet, Nicki did confirm that she gave birth to a baby boy.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote in her caption. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
