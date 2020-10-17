Bossip Video

While her sisters are encouraging their followers to vote in a more responsible manner, Kourtney Kardashian decided to let her millions of Instagram followers know she’s more interested in some cool merch than getting the current president out of office.

Love them or hate them, most of the Kardashian klan really do use their huge followings for good, donating money to worthy causes, getting deserving men and women out of prison, and encouraging people to do their civic duty and vote on November 3rd. Then, there’s Kourtney, who has been a lot more quiet than her siblings when it comes to talk of voting…that is, until she decided to rock some of her brother-in-law’s merch.

On Thursday, the reality star posted a photo of her wearing a black and white hat that reads “Vote Kanye” on her Instagram Stories. She also included a link to Kanye’s presidential campaign site, where the hat can be purchased for $40.

Quickly after she uploaded this story, fans were on her azz for encouraging Kanye’s sham of a presidential run–especially since his name will only appear on ballots in 12 states, and the real race is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

This is especially embarrassing when you realize Kim Kardashian hasn’t even endorsed a candidate for the election—not even Kanye…her husband.