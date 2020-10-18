Bossip Video

It looks like we’re on the verge of another long Kanye West interview, which is sure to provide tons of headlines, quotables, and unexpected moments.

Over the weekend, the rapper took to Twitter to announce his upcoming appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, something that both parties have been teasing for what seems like forever. Ye shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with the podcast host, letting the audience know a tiny piece of what they can expect.

“Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday,” he wrote.

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

This announcement from Kanye comes just a few days after the designer publicly reached out to Rogan on Twitter, requesting a live appearance on his platform.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend,” he wrote alongside an old clip of Rogan discussing a previous phone call with Kanye.

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

While Joe Rogan himself hasn’t confirmed that Kanye is coming on his show, he’s mentioned multiple times before that he’s open to having the rapper on–it seems like he was just waiting for West to warm up to the idea.

This should be…interesting.