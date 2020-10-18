Bossip Video

In case any of us were still wondering, T.I. decided to let the world know a long-standing rumor about his friend, Drake, and some urine is, indeed, true. Kinda.

Tip referenced the incident in question on “We Did It Big,” a track from his newly released album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta) featuring John Legend (sorry to bring you into this, buddy).

In the second verse of the song, T.I. recalls several moments with his good friend Terrance Beasley, aka Cap, who was killed in prison almost a year ago. Among the shared memories he wanted to revisit, for some reason, was the time Cap allegedly urinated on Drake during an event in Los Angeles.

“While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” T.I. raps. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, s**t/F**k it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Unfortunately for Drizzy, this isn’t the first time this story has made its way to the public. The rumor first made headlines back in 2015, when Meek Mill released a diss track against the Canadian rapper called, “Wanna Know.”

Meek rapped, “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain’t forget/Real n***as back in style this s**t is lit/This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent.”

Much to the surprise of absolutely nobody, TMZ had the scoop on that very incident back in the day, with sources telling the publication the incident occurred during a private screening of Takers in 2010. According to insiders, Cap was highly intoxicated and began urinating on himself, with some pee unintentionally getting on Drake. The Toronto rapper reportedly got up from his seat 30 minutes into the movie, shouted “motherf***er,” and left.

Long story short: Meek’s line about Drake “letting” T.I.’s friend pee on him in a movie theater is….*heavily* exaggerated.