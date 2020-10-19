Bossip Video

“All of y’all can suck my d***.” YIIIKES.

Fed up and angry, Cardi B deleted her Twitter on Saturday after literally saying “f*** you” to all of her fans. The rapper, wife and mother expressed frustration with people meddling into her personal life in comments, but did she take her rant too far this time?

its the fact cardi b said her fans dont pay her bills but… baby… fans is literally the reason u where u at right now… — 𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕪 𝕓𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕫𝕪 𝕘𝕙𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕠 𝕓𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@Nirhvahna) October 18, 2020

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star turned hitmaker left a weird impression on her fans after going off on video, telling them directly that she doesn’t need them.

“All of y’all can suck my d***. Each and everyone of y’all all. A-L-L I don’t give a f***, I was born alone I can die alone. I dont give a sh*t. I got my daughter I’m great. Y’all trynna control my life too much. It’s ridiculous. I don’t care. Y’all don’t pay my bills, y’all don’t do NOTHING.

Cardi B’s frustration has seemed to boil over after she put her own marriage issues on display. the 28-year-old announced she was getting divorced a few weeks back to then resolve whatever issues she had with him after he gifted her a car and some other luxury gifts. Since then, Cardi had been explaining her decision on public platforms a bit defensively. Now, her Bardi gang is feeling her cold-shoulder.

Hit play to hear Cardi B tell fans they don’t pay her bills or mean anything to her her at all.

This woman has anger issues and is mentally unstable, how people don't see that. She only cares about money https://t.co/AdnERPSlDs — ✨ ᴺᴹ ➐ (@darkyonceson) October 19, 2020

Cardi B disappeared off Twitter all together after making her statement, but her fans have not stopped calling her out over her statement.

cardi b is the ridiculous one staying with a cheating man and your fans do pay your bills dummy — lneyev (@evelavender) October 19, 2020

If fans don’t pay her bills, who do YOU think helps her make money?

cardi b drop an album so we all can not stream it and show u that WE do pay your bills challenge. — e 🩰 (@sheluvsdi0r) October 17, 2020

Cardi B continued in her now-delete rant on livestream. She address more things she found frustrating about commenters over the last several days.

“I smoke a cigarette… ‘Oh my God… You smoking a cigarette because of Offset, you’re stressed,'” she said of people’s comments. “Bro, when I was a stripper I used to smoke cigarettes every day. I been smoking cigarettes since I was 15. I started smoking cigarettes because I’m bored and I was drinking on my birthday. I’m not an avid smoker, I don’t really smoke so stop.” Then you guys want to be harassing this ni**a Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n*gga’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f*cking sense “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f–king Ariana Grande or something,” Cardi added. “Like I came from Disney or something.” Y’all want to call yourself fans, I don’t give a f*ck. I’m tired of it,” she said. “I do whatever the f*ck I want to do. I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all.”

Welp! Do YOU think Cardi B has a point here? What’s stressing her out like this?