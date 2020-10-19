Bossip Video

Aww hey, baby!

Fabolous’ longtime partner Emily B has shared the first photos of their new baby and they’ve named the infant Isabella. Only 9 days old, Isabella is swaddled in a floral blanket with a matching headband. Her mama went the extra mile, creating an Instagram page for her.

Say hello to Emily B’s beautiful baby girl, Isabella.

So precious! The baby girl was born on October 10th, 2020. When she arrived, Emily recorded a video of her oldest daughter Taina Williams unswaddling the newborn after showing off her hospital band. In the clip, Taina joked “she’s so warm in here too, she’s about to be so mad,” as she removed the hospital blanket from her little sister.

Isabella’s little floral outfit seems to be a nod to her baby shower theme. The occasion was dubbed “baby in bloom” featuring a grand floral display. Everyone wore creams and light pinks for the occasion.

Congratulations to the family of 6!