Protests continue to roar on in Nigeria as citizens call for an end to police brutality.

The #EndSARS movement has been reignited in recent months, with Nigerians taking the streets to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS. The police squad has been accused of a number of crimes against the public, which includes intimidation, killings, and crimes against humanity.

Tiwa Savage–a Nigerian singer and songwriter–went on Instagram Live to discuss what was happening in her home country. While speaking with her followers about the issues plaguing Nigeria, she made a public plea to Beyoncé for help.

Savage is among a number of Nigerian artists who were featured on Beyoncé’s recent project, Black Is King. Because of her connection to Bey, she want’s to make sure the star uses her platform for good.

“I was involved, recently, in a project that I was so proud of, like as an artist I was so so proud to be called to be among the few people that was involved in this project. It’s called Black Is King: The Gift album,” Tiwa said. “But I want to use my platform right now to call Beyoncé and the whole team that reached out to a lot of Nigerians. Nigerian artists, Nigerian producers, Nigerian video directors, dancers, creatives.” She continued, “I’m calling on Beyoncé and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is. I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre is on fire right now.”

See what Tiwa had to say in its entirety down below: