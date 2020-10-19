Bossip Video

Back in September, Bobby Shmurda was denied parole. Now, court documents from his parole hearing disclose the reasons why.

According to reports from TMZ, board members denied the rapper’s release because he’s had “multiple” violations in jail, which allegedly includes drug possession, fighting, and having a shank.

As for Shmurda, he sees his situation differently. Transcripts reveal that he made his own case to be freed, saying he doesn’t have impulsive behavior anymore and always considers others in his decision-making, walking away from bad situations when they occur. Bobby told the parole board that he wants to resume his music career when he’s released and become involved in outreach programs with troubled youth. He also said that he now sees himself as a “leader” rather than a follower. Plus, he wants to get a high school G.E.D. when he released.

Shmurda went on to explain that he got into trouble when he was a kid because he thought others would look at him like he’s a punk if he didn’t fight. Despite that previous mindset, he’s different now and believes he’s matured away from having useless beef with other people.

Unfortunately for the rapper, it seems like the judicial system doesn’t believe he has been fully rehabilitated. Bobby Shmurda will have to serve his entire seven-year sentence, which means he won’t be released until December 11, 2021.

Bobby Shmurda rose to fame in 2014 when his hit single “Hot N*gga” went viral and peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, was released in November of that year. Things seemed promising for the budding rapper until his legal troubles drew his budding rap career to a screeching halt.