Now that the longest NBA season ever is over, fans are looking for anything they can use to get their basketball fix–and the upcoming Space Jam sequel seems like the perfect distraction.

The synopsis for the sequel to Space Jam, which stars LeBron James, surfaced online over the weekend. Tweeted by writer Ben Mekler, the description reveals the movie will see James and his son, Bronny, being trapped in a world that features iconic Warner Bros. “stories and characters.” Ultimately, James must save his son from a “powerful force” played by Don Cheadle.

The full synopsis reads:

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle). With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

Space Jam: A New Legacy was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, Duncan Henderson, Maverick Carter, and LeBron James. Carter shared a teaser for the film earlier this year, which is currently scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.