Ayesha Curry might be the sweetest Basketball wife in the league who’s also the most unfairly critiqued, questioned and roasted spouse who just can’t win despite staying in her unproblematic mommy/chef lane.

This time, it’s her platinum blonde wig reveal (and filter) fueling all sorts of messy chitter-chatter, jokes and memes across social media marking the first major ‘everybody hates Ayesha Curry’ event of the year.

Naturally, loving hubby Steph Curry stepped in to defend his queen from the “meanies” clowning her polarizing new look.

One thing about Steph Curry is he gonna always have Ayesha back. A HUSBAND!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pHF3RussFf — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) October 19, 2020

“You beautiful baby. And don’t let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. if the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait–that’s been you in this bed the whole time?? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping”

Ayesha later defended herself with a classy Twitter clapback that garnered far less attention.

It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… 🤣🤣 y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020

At this point, people are just shut in and bored but it’s nice to see the Currys are still going strong.

“We made a commitment early on in our marriage that our relationship needed to be solid in order for us to be the best parents and people to those who depend on us,” said Mrs. Curry about her marriage in an interview with purewow.com. So we make the time. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant—sometimes it’s just grabbing dinner around the corner from our house. It’s just about finding little moments to check in and reconnect.”

