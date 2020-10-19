Bossip Video

Francia Raisa–one of the stars of Grown-ish and the woman who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez— had an awful experience at the hands of Trump supporters on Sunday.

The actress posted a heartbreaking video on her Instagram story over the weekend, in which she explained the terror she encountered while driving on the 405 in Los Angeles. According to the actress, a “rally” of Trump supporters almost made her crash as they tried to box her in while she was driving. Clearly, the entire experience made Francia very emotional.

https://twitter.com/michelad_ah/status/1317910741861609472?s=20

Raisa attributes the humiliation and terror she endured to her being Mexican, claiming people on the road were pointing at her, honking their horns, and laughing the entire time. She proceeds to go off on people who support Trump for promoting that type of mentality and thinking it’s going to somehow “Make America Great Again.”