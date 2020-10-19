Bossip Video

After fan speculation and not celebrating a milestone birthday with her “fiance,” Taraji P. Henson has confirmed that she and Kelvin Hayden have called it quits.

The 50-year-old Oscar-nominated actress appeared on the ”Breakfast Club” with host Charlamagne Tha God, Tracie Jade, and Jay Barnett. The star discussed how trauma impacts intimate relationships and while sharing her perspective, Taraji revealed that it “just didn’t work out” between her and Hayden.

‘I just turned 50 and I haven’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out. I tried, I was like “therapy.” “Let’s do the therapy thing”…but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Earlier this year, Taraji had announced she’d be postponing her nuptials with Hayden due to COVID-19 concerns, but could she have just been buying time? The actress said she “tried” to make it work, implying Hayden, a former football player, didn’t want to meet her halfway.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine,” The Empire actress continued. “We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work. You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

Despite the break-up, Taraji celebrated her 50th birthday back in September in style, on a yacht in Mexico with close friends.

Peep the entire Breakfast Club interview featuring Henson below. Are YOU surprised Taraji is back on the single side?