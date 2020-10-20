Bossip Video

A certain Bravo housewife’s big day wasn’t filmed in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.

As previously reported Cynthia Bailey wed her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill in an elegant ceremony reportedly attended by 250 guests.

And while people raised eyebrows about the housewife having a huge celebration amid the pandemic, Cynthia emphasized that her wedding would include hand sanitizer, hand washing stations, temperature checks, and face masks.

Still, despite Cynthia’s reassurance, Bravo opted out of filming The Real Housewife of Atlanta’s big day amid safety concerns.

TMZ reports that Bravo originally planned to film the nuptials for the upcoming season of RHOA but pulled out after noting that the large wedding would be inside instead of outdoors as originally planned. According to production sources, two days before the wedding, Cynthia decided to make it an indoor affair because “Hurricane Delta was bearing down on the region” and that influenced their decision to pull out.

“Bravo decided it wasn’t safe or appropriate to send staff to film with limited space and an expected 181-person guest list.”

Still, all isn’t lost because Cynthia’s wedding will still be shown on the show. Mrs. Mike Hill reportedly had her own camera crew on hand so you can expect to see the nuptials that took place at Acworth, Georgia’s Governors Towne Club.

You can also expect to see her extensive guest list that included her bridesmaids; Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore, as well as housewife stars of past and present including Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, Marlo Hampton, and Claudia Jordan.

NeNe Leakes was noticeably absent.

What do YOU think about Bravo pulling out of filming Cynthia Bailey’s wedding?