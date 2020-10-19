Bossip Video

The woman of a Texas woman is reeling now that more details are being released about her sudden death on a plane. WFAA reports that an unidentified woman in her 30s was struggling to breathe while an onboard a flight from Arizona to Texas. The plane was still on the tarmac and awaiting takeoff on July 2 while she was gasping for air and needed oxygen. Not long thereafter the woman who had underlying conditions passed away from COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed to WFAA that the woman’s case was actually from July 25, but the county had just received information about her “a day or two ago.”

“We don’t know a whole lot,” Jenkins said. “We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona.”

Jenkins also added that he does not have information on what airline the woman was traveling with and said “it was unclear” if it was known at the time that the woman had COVID-19.

“[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID,” Jenkins said.

The news comes as Dallas confirmed 554 new positive tests and three deaths, confirms CBS Dallas. Those numbers bring Dallas’ total to 89,987. This total is the second-highest in the state behind Harris County.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 554 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths

592 Total Cases Reported Today Including 38 Older Cases and 38 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/8XkYAgkk7W — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 18, 2020

