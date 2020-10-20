Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is once again defending her good girlfriend and fellow housewife.



The Real Housewife of Atlanta is continuing to weigh in on that Real Housewives of Potomac winery fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels and she’s clearly #TeamMonique. After already defending Monique while co-hosting Bravo’s Chat Room alongside Mo’s foe/#RHOP costar Gizelle Bryant, Porsha had more to say.

On the latest episode of Bravo’s Chat Room, Porsha chastized Candiace for filing second-degree assault charges against Monique after their dustup. According to Porsha, Candy is “doing too much” and she recalled an incident when Candiace put a butter knife in Ashley Darby’s face during #RHOP season four.

Remember that?

“Come on Candiace, you know better than that,” said Porsha. “You actually had a knife at Ashley. Now, what if Ashley would have gone and called the police and tried to press charges on you? Like come on, let’s be real. That was your friend, you had an argument. It did not end well, however, don’t go to the next level. I think that’s too much.”

Porsha also told Gizelle, who said on the latest #RHOP episode that she doesn’t think Candiace’s charges “were warranted”, that she’s “glad she spoke up” and said that.

“I did,” said Gizelle. “I said I don’t…I feel like she does need to have some accountability. Jail time is not the accountability that I’m looking for.”

Porsha also outright scoffed at Candiace’s claims that she was “so stressed” after getting “beat up” by Monique.

“Beat up? She had her hair pulled! So she’s traumatized?!” said the housewife.

Porsha weighs in on Candiace filing charges against Monique. 🌸 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/O2DuoQowFB — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) October 19, 2020

Candiace has yet to comment on Porsha’s words but Monique is grateful to have her “sis” Porsha in her corner.

As previously reported Porsha and Monique have a friendship. Monique attended Porsha’s baby shower and the two have gone on family vacations together.

What do YOU think about Porsha defending Monique again???

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.