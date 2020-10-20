By now, you’ve probably seen disgraced TV dad Bill Cosby trending after a new mugshot surfaced online and immediately stirred up all sorts of ashy shenanigans across social media.

Officials at the max-security State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania–where the 83-year-old is serving 3 to 10 years for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004–revealed to TMZ that prisoners get new mugshots as their appearance changes and that Cosby was due for one.

This comes just months after his wife Camille spoke on his situation and the #MeToo movement.

“And I’m going to add the word ‘intentional’. The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women, not all white women, but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever. And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is: ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well history disproves that, as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts. And it’s all of us as women who have not participated anything nefarious – we know how women can lie. We know how they can do the same things that men do – that some men do – because there are good men and bad men. There are good women and bad women.”

At this point, Camille should just stay silent and knit a kite.

