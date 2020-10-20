Bossip Video

Sorry Stormi-loo! Mommy isn’t giving Daddy any cookies…

Apparently Kylie and Travis are just kausing konfusion on the internets for the fun of it.

Saturday, Kylie Jenner shared a set of photos of her and baby daddy Travis Scott wearing Givenchy looks Saturday, leading many to believe the pair might have gotten back together.

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍,” the Kylie captioned the set of photos. “this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨”

Jenner and Scott, who split last year after dating for two years, looked pretty cozy in the pictures, but a source tells PEOPLE they have not reconciled.

“There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate,” the insider says. “But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.” The source says that Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29 — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — have “both been dating here and there and are mature about that.” For now, the former couple are “really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter.” “None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now,” the source adds.

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kozy ko-parenting is big in the KarJenner family — just look at Scott and Kourtney and Khloe and Tristan… If they’re any indication, Travis is definitely going to be “in the picture” for eternity.