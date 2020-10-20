Bossip Video

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is accusing the producer of trying to smear her name in the media, saying his camp’s claims she embezzled money from a company account are “trumped up.”

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Young also accused the Beats founder of “abusive coercive control,” saying their marriage ended because of her estranged husband’s “rampant and repeated marital misconduct” in court papers filed in Los Angeles on Monday.

Now, Young’s attorneys are attempting to force the artist to hand over their disputed pre-nuptial agreement, because he claims to have the original document, while Young argues he ripped it up two years into their marriage, rendering it void. The 121-page filing also lays out what Nicole describes as Dre’s attempts to “beat her into submission” by leaking a series of stories to “friendly media outlets,” trying to portray her as a money grabber…even though they’ve been married for 24 years.

Just last week, reports revealed that Young had been referred to the police by Larry Chatman, a friend and business partner of Dr. Dre’s who accused her of embezzling $385,029 from their company account. This new filing claims it was a false accusation designed to embarrass her, going on to detail how Nicole has been subjected to “public ridicule” and death threats from the producer’s fans. The papers go on to claim that Dre falsely told the media he won a court hearing over his provision of her security when he was actually forced to cough up money for guards, despite his objections.

This latest filing is part of an ongoing, messy divorce battle that started back in June when Young filed for divorce.

She claims in these papers that Dre, “has pursued one goal: to perpetuate his abusive coercive control over Nicole, trying to beat her into submission so that she surrenders to an unfair and uninformed resolution of this case.”

“Andre’s conduct to date has been entirely consistent with an intentionally uncooperative and bullying litigant, seeking to overpower what he perceives to be a weaker ‘opponent’ – in other words, treating Nicole just the same way he did during their marriage,” the papers continue.

Young also responded to the media narrative designed to make her appear money-hungry, saying in the documents, “That narrative is, predictably if lamentably, one of the oldest, most well-worn, misogynistic, and sexist tropes in the book – the false claim that Nicole, his wife of more than 24 years and the mother of their three (3) children, was only married to him for his money.”

“This vile smear flies directly in the face of the facts,” the papers read. “The parties married long before they amassed the billion-dollar fortune at issue herein – and stayed together for more than 24 years, in spite of Andre’s rampant and repeated marital misconduct.”