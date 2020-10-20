F**k cancer and all it’s cousins.
Jeff Bridges took to Twitter last night to announce that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma
The actor is widely beloved for his role as “The Dude” in fan-favorite flick The Big Lebowski. If you haven’t seen it, A) what the hell is wrong with you?, B) find it and see it ASAP. Proof of Bridges generational impact lies in Marvel’s blockbuster finale Avengers Endgame where Thor was essentially modeled after “The Dude” as a lazy, apathetic, intoxicated, cardigan-clad slob.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
That love and support also came from his Hollywood peers like Rosie Perez who tweeted, “Oh my. Man. My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug. xo” Kathy Griffin offered her well-wishes saying, “Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want.” Even Rosario Dawson pulled up to show Bridges some love in 280-characters or less, “Keeping the faith with you love!”
Cancer will not abide. Take care, dude.
