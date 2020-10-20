Bossip Video

Perhaps one of the most talked-about shows to bless our TVs last year was HBO’s Euphoria. The show stars Zendaya and shows her playing the polar opposite of her geeky, reserved Spider-Man character, MJ.

Zendaya stars as Rue, a recovering drug addict struggling through rehabilitation. The show is a real-world version of Saved By The Bell and a reflection of what real teens are facing all across America. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue even earned her a win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys.

Now, after a prolonged hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the show will return for two special episodes this December. According to reports from Deadline, the specials are meant to bridge the gap between season 1 and season 2.

HBO said Monday that Euphoria will return for not one but two special episodes that are intended to bridge the gap between its successful Season 1 and Season 2, the latter of which has been delayed because of the coronavirus shutdown. The first bonus episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” follows Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. It was written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson and also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in Season 1.

While the description is rather vague, simply knowing that Rue is celebrating Christmas can turn into a plot twist we never saw coming.

Back in August, the former Disney star teased the possibility of a Euphoria special during an interview with guest host Ben Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!