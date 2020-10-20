Bossip Video

The money in the music game has always been in writing, and now, Lil Yachty is letting fans know just how much money someone can make for penning a hit record.

Since the City Girls’ breakout single, “Act Up” came out, it’s become common knowledge that Lil Yachty is the one who wrote it. While some listeners have applauded the rapper for his versatility, others decided to troll Yachty for his part in the song. Because of one particular fans trying to make fun of Lil Yachty for his involvement, the rapper decided to flex on the listener by letting him know just how great the track has treated him.

“That was an eight-figure check and it’s still coming—I’m sorry. 7,” Lil Yachty said as he got his hair braided on Instagram Live. “Let me talk to whoever that civilian was on the last insert. These n***as be so closed-minded, right? And these n***as ain’t never seen no real money, right?”

Lil Yachty responds to people trying to clown him for writing Act Up for the City Girls & says he got a 7 figure check off that pic.twitter.com/5oWs2yNQjx — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) October 19, 2020

Because of the nature of the song, fans were surprised when they first heard that Lil Yachty wrote the track–but obviously, it’s been an incredibly fruitful venture for him.

Back in April 2019, Yachty revealed that he wrote the song for his fellow QC labelmates in an interview with Kerwin Frost.