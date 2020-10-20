Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been missing in action since the release of his first post-jail album, Tattle Tales. Even with breaking Instagram’s live record at the time along with releasing a #1 single, the album failed to secure the number one album spot upon its release–a goal that Tekashi had seemingly had on lock since its announcement, or at least he thought.

Since then, he’s had an overdose on Hydroxycut and the only communication from him has been via DJ Akademiks. Now, according to reports from TMZ, Tekashi will have to come out of hiding soon due to a new lawsuit filed against him.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … the woman, identified as Jane Doe, is suing the rapper for allegedly sexually abusing her at a party in 2015 … when she was just 13 years old. Jane Doe claims, on top of being underage at the time, she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made 3 sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.

6ix9ine’s legal team says he will defend the lawsuit and seemingly don’t understand why the victim is suing 5 years later. The victim is now, most likely, 18 and considered an adult, so they can take matters into their own hands.