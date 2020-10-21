Bossip Video

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is a punk-a$$ b!t¢h.

BOSSIP previously reported that a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case took major issue with Cameron’s characterization of the process and the grand jury’s charging decision. Those rumblings came after Cameron sat on national television trying to convince the American public, Black folks, specifically, that he actually gave a damn about Breonna’s unjustly stolen life. MAGA-lovin’ Cameron wanted us to believe that he did everything he could to get justice for her and her family. We were smart enough to know better.

When the news broke that this anonymous juror filed a petition to have the full transcript released and asked for permission to speak freely and publicly about the process, we knew that shenanigans were afoot. So, we waited patiently for the legal protocol to play out and yesterday we finally got the ruling that we had been eagerly anticipating.

According to ABC News, a judge sided with the juror and has ruled that they should be allowed to speak freely without restrictions.

Breaking: A judge has ruled in favor of the anonymous Breonna Taylor grand juror, meaning the juror CAN speak publicly about the grand jury proceedings “This Court finds that the traditional justification for secrecy in this matter are no longer relevant" pic.twitter.com/OD3mAKPGMk — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) October 20, 2020

" IT IS HEREBY ORDERED Anonymous Grand Juror #1's motion to release grand jury proceedings is GRANTED…Any participant in those proceedings, including grand jurors, may disclose such information, subject to the trial court's order regarding" pic.twitter.com/WrdM4V0Fva — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) October 20, 2020

According to CBS News, the juror, who has chosen to remain anonymous, says that Daniel Cameron never even offered up homicide or self-defense posits.

“The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them,” the juror said. “The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self-defense or justification was never explained either.”

Here’s more of what the juror had to say in a statement according to ABC:

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the statement said. “The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them. I cannot speak for other jurors but I can help the truth be told.”