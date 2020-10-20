Bossip Video

“OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation – Vote!” premieres tonight on OWN at 9 pm ET/PT with special guests Tina Knowles Lawson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Valerie Jarrett, Nneka Ogwumike and more for an in-depth virtual conversation regarding the critical nature of voting and importance of casting a ballot in 2020.

In this special, Emmy-award winning ABC News host Adrienne Bankert talks with special guests and real women covering topics related to the election including having a plan for voting, key issues in the Black community, voting down-ballot, inspiring friends and family to vote, the social justice movements of 2020, youth and voting and self-care during these uncertain times.

Special guests include award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown; activist, author and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Senior Advisor and Assistant to President Obama for Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement Valerie Jarrett; entrepreneur, designer and mother of Beyoncé Tina Knowles Lawson; and activist and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.

This special is a part of OWN’s popular eye-opening, topic-driven series “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” which premiered last fall. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first.

This special is a part of OWN's popular eye-opening, topic-driven series "OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation" which premiered last fall. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first.

