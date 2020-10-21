Here we are, once again, talking about pathological pipsqueak Tory Lanez who addressed the Megan Thee Stallion shooting (AGAIN) on his Instagram Live where he attempted to debunk her claims in a rambly rant that stirred up even more MESS across social media.

“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he revealed in the live. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”

This was one of several attempts to poke holes in Megan’s story that’s been obsessively questioned since the now infamous night in question.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Tory Lanez accuses Megan Thee Stallion of lying about him shooting her on Instagram live. Megan responded saying he’s “genuinely crazy”—in thread. pic.twitter.com/zc4Tq7qfbk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 21, 2020

Back in August, Meg took to Instagram live to officially confirm Tory as her shooter and she had this to say:

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in the video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added in the viral post.

Fast forward to this week where he FINALLY was slapped with charges stemming from that now-infamous night earlier this year.

According to Los Angeles County’s website, the District Attorney is officially charging the singer/rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in state prison.

How do you feel about Tory’s lil IG live? Did he change how you already feel? Tell us in the comments and peep the messy Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.