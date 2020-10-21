Bossip Video

The positive gestures from 21 Savage unto his community continue.

The rapper partnered with Chime for an online financial literacy and scholarship program, with which they are aiming to help high school students expand their knowledge about money. The initiative is part of 21’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, which is going to offer a six-course online program that is open to everyone. The Atlanta rapper will also give 100 $1,000 scholarships to high schoolers in the U.S. who complete the program.

Through an interactive program in the form of a playlist, lessons are going to cover banking, budgeting, credit scores, and more, with courses being available in both English and Spanish. To win the $1,000 scholarship, students in grades 9 to 12 have to submit an essay upon completion of the course before December 4.

“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” 21 Savage said in a press release. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

The Atlanta rapper first started promoting financial literacy in 2018 with the launch of his Bank Account Campaign. This year, they launched the virtual program, Bank Account at Home, so that more people could access those same resources during the pandemic.

Back in September, Chime supported 21’s fifth annual back-to-school drive in Atlanta by donating free wifi, laptops, face masks, backpacks, and more to young students and their families.

As always, good on 21 for caring about the children in his community enough to do something major to help.