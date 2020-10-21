Bossip Video

Youtube star Summerella all smiles while showing off her hand-sculpted curves on Instagram.

The 25-year-old “Pretty B****** In The Trap” singer recently revealed that she’s undergone BBL surgery. A BBL procedure is a Brazilian butt-lift surgery and combines several procedures at once. Usually, it’s a combination of liposuction and fat grafting where a person’s fat in other areas is used to enhance the size of their butt.

The star traveled to Miami for her dream body, revealing it was done by Dr. William. On September 30th, Summerella shared a brief vlog documenting her surgery day experience, writing:

Well… I got surgery 6 days ago with @drwilliammiami & I …… lol vlog coming soon ❤️ thanks for all the prayers I’m doing fine will be back in no time .

Here is Summerella’s body before her surgery. Scroll to see her after.

Introducing the NEW Summerella.

Whew! The self-proclaimed “Chocolate Goddess” stuns here in some Savage x Fenty.

Summerella has been keeping her post-op life pretty lowkey, even though she’s been sharing pictures. The star has over 900,000 youtube subscribers and has yet to deliver a vlog about her surgery experience as promised. The young entertainer rose to fame on Vine and then on Youtube by making funny videos and vlogs. In 2015, she released her single as a music artist called “11 Something.”

She looks GOODT! What do YOU think about Summerella’s new body?