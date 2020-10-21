Bossip Video

City Girls’ Caresha recently celebrated her daughter Summer Miami’s 1st birthday, revealing she spent a whopping $70,000 for the occasion.

The rapper’s revelation seemed to come after defending herself on Twitter. We don’t know what prompted the tweets, but Caresha ranted about spending money on purses as she revealed what was dished out for her baby girl’s butterfly-themed soiree.

Wtf is 10-18k on a bag that ain’t sh*t summer birthday party was 70k

Wtf is 10-18k on a bag that ain’t shit 😏 summer birthday party was 70k — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 20, 2020

Summer Miami is one-years-old, yay! They celebrated the tot with a party full of activities including a painting and coloring station, a beautiful custom ball pit, professional photography, a designer cake, custom sweets, and stilt walkers.

Guests were greeted by giant butterflies and entered through a dream of white balloons according to the event planner responsible for putting together the celebration.

It’s possible that Summer’s superstar producer daddy Southside contributed to the party. No word if he actually foot the entire bill. Yung Miami has bragged about him putting her on private flights regularly and lacing her with designer purses in the past.

Baby daddy stay putting me on jets taking me shopping spending whatever on me it’s never a limit ion do consignment or used items! Y’all must’ve got me confused with the next bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 20, 2020

As a luxe touch, a custom ‘SUMMER’ sign with a butterfly pattern to match the theme was featured. You can swipe through to see all of the decor.

Summer’s daddy shared a photo of them in action at the painting station. Just recently, mom Caresha announced she and Southside had called it quits, declaring herself “single” in an Instagram post. Yung Miami and Southside, a popular rap producer, first shared their romance publicly in 2018. They welcomed their daughter in October of 2019. At the time, Miami didn’t mention the reason for the split but instead, shared a picture of herself partying on a yacht with her yams out to announce the news of her newfound single life.

In addition to celebrating her daughter’s big day, Caresha is also celebrating her new music video alongside City Girl member JT, DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo for the remix to his song “Said Sum.”