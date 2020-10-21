Bossip Video

Halloween is going to be a lot different this year, much like everything else in 2020. So, to keep the people safe and (hopefully) at home, J Balvin and Fortnite are coming together to deliver a special performance on the spookiest night of the year.

Following Travis Scott’s in-game concert, J Balvin is set to perform for fans of the platform on Halloween night.

“I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans,” said J Balvin, whose Fortnitemares performance at the Afterlife Party will include familiar hits and the debut of a new song. “Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020.”

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer, describes linking up with Balvin as a key opportunity to continue the brand’s history of innovative performances using XR technology with LED walls and camera tracking.

“This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far,” Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, said. “J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honored to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide.”

This one-of-a-kind performance will go down in Party Royale mode on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET and will simultaneously premiere in Epic Games’ social network Houseparty. Through November 1, a special J Balvin edition of the Party Trooper outfit will be available in the item shop.