Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby: Amber Rose Says Seven-Year-Old Son Sebastian Is Well Versed In Women’s Health And Already Understands Consent

Amber Rose is serious about raising her sons NOT to be products of toxic masculinity and has already tackled subjects like consent and women’s periods with seven-year-old Sebastian “Bash” Taylor.

“He knows everything,” Rose said during a guest appearance on the Facebook Watch hit “Red Table Talk” show.

“I’m not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is.”

Rose, who joined Rumer Willis and DeAndre Levy at the Table hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, to tackle the subject of consent, says she also has had discussions with her son about consent. Rose revealed she used an incident where he came behind her and touched her butt, telling her, “Mommy your butt is jiggly,” as an opportunity to teach him not to touch women’s bodies. She noted that his dad, ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, is a rapper and his home environment is different than hers so it was important he learn to respect women.

She also revealed that she willingly answers questions about periods, saying he’ll sometimes sit in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask if she has her period.

“I’m like, ‘No, not right now, but I will,’” Rose revealed. “And he’s like, ‘Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?’ I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.’”

We LOVE that. We really enjoyed watching Amber in this episode, where she also revealed that a boyfriend once ripped her clothes off and assaulted her after she tried to leave him:

“I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt like I was taken advantage of. And it was terrible. And then he went downstairs and ate breakfast like he didn’t do anything. So the gray area in that situation is, I had sex with him so many times within these two years. I didn’t fully understand what had happened, but I know what I felt like after.”

We hate hearing stories like these, but they happen far too often. In fact, during the episode, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that 100% of women they surveyed said they’d had sex when they didn’t want to before.

Rumer Willis revealed her own experiences with consent — expressing how she’d found sometimes it was easier to just get it over with rather than stop things. Willow Smith said her mother had always made it clear to her that men were dangerous and she needed to be careful when she was alone with the opposite sex. Pinkett-Smith’s mother also recalled an incident when she had sex with her ex-husband, Pinkett-Smith’s father, against her will.

We really appreciated that the ladies included a male perspective as well thanks to DeAndre Levy, who said once he had a better understanding of consent he actually made an effort to reach back to old partners to make sure he hadn’t ever made anyone uncomfortable.

You can watch the full episode on Facebook Watch now.

What age do you think is perfect to start talking openly with kids about consent and women’s health? Does it surprise you that Amber would be so upfront with Bash? We’re actually not surprised at all and we’re glad she’s preparing him in this way!