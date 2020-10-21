“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Evelyn Wants Her Bridesmaids SNATCHED On Her Wedding Day [VIDEO]

How far are you willing to go to keep your Bridezilla happy?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas,” but you guys don’t have to wait for a sneak peek. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In this week’s episode Evelyn goes really hard on her bridesmaids, desperately seeking for them to get SNATCHED before her big day. Check out the clip below:

Do you think Evelyn is asking for too much? It’s one thing to seek out snatched status for your self, but telling another woman her body isn’t up to your standards is a bit much if you ask us.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Hot Mess Express Symoan’s wedding morning meltdown mode puts the whole day in jeopardy. Nigerian Queen Evelyn demands perfection for her two weddings, but she has to face off with a venue owner who might be a bigger diva than she is.

The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, airs Thursday at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!

A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs Thursday, October 22 at 10pm ET/PT on WeTV