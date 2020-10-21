Bossip Video

“No matter what my daughter does she is scrutinized and torn apart! […] She is not your political leader and not your whipping board.”

Tina Lawson is sending out some scathing words while defending her daughter in the wake of the #EndSARS movement. As the world continues to watch the onslaught of violence against peaceful protestors in Nigeria, there have been calls for bigwigs like Beyoncé to step in. All across social media fans are up in arms and pointing fingers at celebrities for not publically advocating on behalf of #EndSARS.

Prior to Bey posting about the movement calling for the end of police brutality carried out by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)…

the superstar songstress was obliterated on social media and called out by the likes of African artist Tiwa Savage.

As previously reported Tiwa, who was featured in Bey’s Black Is King, thought that an official word from Bey would make a world of difference as the #EndSARS unrest continues. She didn’t bash Bey, but encouraged her to take a stand.

“I’m calling on Beyoncé and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is,” said Tiwa. “I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre is on fire right now.”

Fast-forward to the present day, and Bey’s mom is clapping back at Bey critics in a series of IG posts.

After at first explaining that she’s personally well aware of the brutality and abuse the Nigerian people have endured by law enforcement, Ms. Tina noted that her own family is expected to “take as much abuse from the haters as they choose to put on them.”

She then defended her daughter directly while noting her work on Black Is King. According to Ms. Tina, it’s absolutely unfair that “couch activists” are attacking Bey and hurling “ugly and vile” insults at her.

“No matter what my daughter does she is scrutinized and torn apart! She Makes a record and uses all African artist, producers, writers. She is criticized because She didn’t get artist from every country in Africa there are 52 countries! Then she makes a film that by the way she doesn’t profit a penny off of, because she spent every penny in the budget on making something that celebrates our heritage! What profiting off of you did she do? She made art!! She is an artist! That is what artist do. She is not your political leader and not your whipping board. They saw a 30 second trailer and critics and couch activist attacked! !!! yes I said it and I meant it! They came out and did their usual thing about her being a culture vulture and saying some of the most ugly and vile things about her that were totally not true and insults galore.”

Ms. Tina also seemed to call out Tiwa Savage directly noting that “someone on Bey’s last project who’s in constant contact with Bey’s team” ran to social media instead. The Knowles-family matriarch said she found that “appalling.”

“Someone that was on the last project who BTW is in constant contact with her team decided that instead of contacting her team and asking her to post to assist in spreading the word . I am appalled that They would get on social media and do it !! Why not ask the people you are dealing with all the time????? On her team!! I don’t understand that !!! I am sure at the time she was not thinking straight because of the trauma that the country was facing but come on!!!!!! I have had enough of the hating and am personally tired of the attacks. And it is disgusting how people sit behind a computer and talk crap all day and many of them do absolutely nothing else ! It is so easy to post !”

She ended with a note that she and her daughter are not your “whipping board.”

“Trying to bully and shame us into submission just like the oppressors. We not your whipping board . I am not here for it! You do not run me and bully me I will fight back. You don’t take credit for bullying her to post ! I pray everyday for Nigeria and all countries that are being abused and murdered for the color of our skin!!! I would do anything to help but stop with the abuse and stop trying to make Her your spokesperson and shaming people for doing things in their own way!!!! #endsars”

Mama Tina’s post comes after Bey’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure also sent out an IG story slamming people judging “people’s actions based on posts.”

“Not all activists are on social media, make it normal to stop judging people’s actions based on posts. Posts don’t make you an activist. Actions speak louder than posts!”

Ooop!

What do YOU think about Bey being criticized over #EndSARS and Ms. Tina’s response???