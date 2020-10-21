We can’t believe Muva Rosebud is 37 but the ageless baddie looks better than ever as a new mother who continues to thrive in a fickle industry.

Rose is the latest celebrity bae to hop on the OnlyFans wave where she’ll (hopefully) throw us some tidday meat crumbs for $19.99/month.

“Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING 🤤👅👀,” she captioned in her teaser video on Instagram.

If you can recall, back in 2011 her nudes leaked after an ex-friend released them to the public. A “hurt and embarrassed” Amber addressed the leak and apologized to her young fans.

“I trusted someone that worked [for] me and allowed them to use my laptop a million times,” said Amber. Those pictures [are] 2 1/2 years old just sitting in my computer. I’m really hurt and embarrassed because I have so many young girls that look up to me. [..] I’m sorry for letting my young Rosebuds down.”

Amber went on to champion sex-positivity with events like her annual Amber Rose SlutWalks that carried messages centered around anti-derogatory labels, anti-slut shaming, and ending rape culture.

“It doesn’t matter what we have on, it’s still not an excuse to come and touch me inappropriately or assume I want to f*ck you because I don’t,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR about her controversial walks. “Unless I say “yes, I want to have sex with you,” then I don’t want to have sex with you. My whole thing is everyone needs to mind their business and let women choose to do what they want with their bodies. If I want to show my a** on Instagram, I’m allowed to do that because it’s my ass and it’s my Instagram.”

Celebs are raking in BIG BUCKS on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne reportedly made $1 million in her first 24 hours on the service, Safaree and Erica Mena boasted that they made well over $150K and bought a house with their OF coins and Cardi B, who charges $4.99 for exclusive non-sexual content on the platform, reportedly made millions by advertising to her 7.2 million followers.

How are you celebrating Amber Rose’s special day? Tell us in the comments and peep some of her hottest thirst traps on the flip.