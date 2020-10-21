Bossip Video

Awwww, baby!

Nicki Minaj was feeling generous today and gave fans a peek at her newborn baby boy. But, don’t get TOO excited, so far all we get to see is a glimpse of his tiny feet.

“Happy anniversary, my love,” the rapper, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of the infant’s foot.

Nicki’s caption seems to be an anniversary shout out to her hubby, Kenneth Petty. Onik and Petty, 42, tied the knot in Los Angeles in October 2019 just after one year of dating. The pair reconnected in 2018 after previously connecting during Nicki’s high school year. Less than one year into their marriage, Minaj revealed she and her husband were expecting a baby, who we know know is a boy after Nicki referred to him as her “son”, in a recent instagram post.

Two months before Minaj gave birth, Petty, who is a registered sex offender, requested to be present for the baby’s birth. Petty was charged with first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, forcing him to register as a sex offender.a

Nicki showed her fans all the sweet, precious gifts she received from close friends for her baby boy. So far we don’t know the infant’s name.

Super sweet!