“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Jessica’s Toting A Gut Full Of Hoosegow Hubby Maurice… How Will Her Dad React?

Oh baby! The “Love After Lockup” life is only getting better for Jessica and Maurice.

We’re still a day away from a brand new episode of WeTV’s guilty pleasure hit show, “Love After Lockup” but we’re excited to deliver an exclusive clip for you to catch a sneak peek early. If you’ve been keeping up with the show you know Jessica is pregnant with Maurice’s baby, but after she asks him to keep it a secret for now, will he be able to stay quiet? Or will he be too excited and break the news? Check it out below:

Wow. Did y’all think Maurice would crack so easily? And what do you think about pops reaction? He didn’t seem quite as excited as Maurice.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Friday, October 23rd at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, Scott’s accusations throw Lindsey into a tailspin. Shawn impatiently waits for Destinie, and Jessica’s dad puts Maurice to the test. Dylan faces the music with his parole officer. John receives a troubling phone call that changes everything.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – New Episode Airs Friday, October 23 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV!

Will you be watching?