Earlier this week, 50 Cent embarrassingly jumped on Instagram to support Donald Trump’s re-election efforts.

50’s main reason for this endorsement was due to Joe Biden’s alleged tax plan, in which Americans making over $400,000 a year would be taxed at 60+ percent of their income. Obviously, when you have a following as big as 50 Cent, you have to be mindful of what you post–and whether or not he was joking doesn’t matter this time around.

After his support for Trump, everyone who will probably never touch enough money to be in that tax bracket became an expert on the matter. To make matters worse, in the post, he even admitted to not caring if Trump didn’t like Black people because the money is more important to him. The next day, he kept pushing his tax agenda via social media, ruling out any doubt that he was joking or kidding about his Trump support.

Now, Chelsea Handler–who has always been on record calling 50 Cent her favorite ex-boyfriend while constantly reminding us they dated every chance she can–is singing a different tune. After his MAGA actions, it seems her favorite ex has given her a whole lotta second-hand embarrassment. Chelsea took to Twitter to directly tell 50 he used to be her favorite ex-boyfriend but has lost those privileges for now.

50, not taking anything seriously, as usual, reposted a screenshot of her message saying “oh my God this is effecting my love life now”. This prompted Chelsea to clap back and offer to pay his taxes. She also reminded him about the Black Lives Matter–a movement he’s a part of, even if he doesn’t realize it.

“Hey f**ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f**ker! Remember?” tweeted Handler.

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

We can add this whole debacle to another exchange we didn’t see coming in 2020.

The comedian has been championing for political awareness and addressing her own issues with privilege in her most recent Netflix series called Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea. Handler also has a new stand up special set to air on HBO Max titled “Evolution” on Thursday, October 22.