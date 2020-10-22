We didn’t have to wait long for a glimpse of Nicki’s brand new baby boy who shattered Instagram with his itty bitty foot that racked up over 4 million Likes on the social media platform.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” she captioned under the totes adorable photo of her son’s itty bitty foot just days after showing off boxes of baby Yeezys from Kanye and support from her famous friends like Beyoncé.

The “Chun-Li” rapper welcomed her precious bundle of joy with oft-dragged husband Kenneth Petty in a pleasant surprise that kicked off October with a bang.

This comes weeks after her color-splashed pregnancy announcement on Instagram that immediately sent social media (and her massive stan army) into a tizzy.

Speculation over the married star’s pregnancy started with tweets about cravings and continued when fans noticed a slight baby bulge in her “Trollz” video with Tekashi.

Last year, Nicki announced her marriage to questionable childhood friend Kenneth Petty in a Twitter-shattering moment that set the tone for the couple’s pregnancy plans.

If you recall, she “retired” last year to “start a family” before not-very-shockingly dropping new music days later.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted at the time.

She eventually got back into music and married her boo Kenneth Petty. Reports reveal that Kenneth was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.

And yes, Kenneth was there for the birth of his child because we know you were wondering.

Where were you when Nicki’ revealed her baby boy’s foot? Do you think he has a regular or celeb-y name like Roman-Knight? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest, and craziest reactions to the viral reveal on the flip.