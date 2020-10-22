Bossip Video

For some reason, there’s an upcoming live-action film based on everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur, Barney–and Daniel Kaluuya is producing it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kaluuya spoke about his vision for the film.

“Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true? I thought that was really heartbreaking,” Kaluuya explained. “I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed.”

Barney & Friends aired from 1992 to 2009 and was set to be revived for a whole new audience in 2017, but the project never ended up making it off the ground. The popular childhood TV show was created by Sheryl Leach and of course, followed the purple cuddly Tyrannosaurus rex doll turned life-size human through adventures with his friends. The show also coined the adorable and contagious “I Love You Song” that sent kids spiraling into a tizzy of happiness.

The new remake is backed by mega toy company, Mattel. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Kaluuya’s production company 59% had partnered with Mattel Films to produce a live-action Barney movie.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Kaluuya said in a statement at the time. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

This should be….interesting.

Do you think this new live-action version of the childhood classic will be good?