Patrick Mahomes is having one of the best years of his life in 2020, despite everything else going on in the rest of the world.

He kicked off the year winning Super Bowl LIV and becoming one of the youngest quarterbacks to win on the biggest stage. He also made history being the youngest ever to win Super Bowl MVP. As if things couldn’t get any better, he also signed a MASSIVE new deal with Kansas City for over half a billion dollars. When you think of his blessings this year, it’s hard to name anyone else in entertainment or sports having 365 days of happiness like he is. But still, with all of his on the court accomplishments, his off the court wins are perhaps the best.

Recently, when Patrick received his Super Bowl ring, he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. Patrick and his girlfriend Brittany are now set to welcome their first child together in just a few months. Yesterday, they took to Instagram to announce they would be having a baby girl. Patrick posted on Instagram he was officially going to be a part of the #GirlDad gang and shared an adorable video from their gender reveal, which you can watch below.

Earlier this month the happy couple announced that they were expecting. Brittany shared the sweet news in a heartfelt post on Instagram with the caption, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.” The big announcement came less than a month after the couple revealed they were engaged. Matthews and Mahomes have been together for 8 years. The lovebirds met each other back at Whitehouse High School where they both attended in Texas.

Super sweet!

Brittany is a superstar in her own right too. The mom to be and Mahomes’ number one fan works out rigorously and loves sharing exercise tips and videos with her over 700k following. Brittany has a B.S. in Kinesiology and she’s a certified personal trainer. Looks like Patrick has scored on and off the field.