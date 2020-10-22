Bossip Video

Stop the domestic violence!

Rapper Young Buck escaped a dangerous shooting after shots were let off in his direction recently. The apparent girlfriend of the rapper has been arrested after investigators say she fired a gun at him in Sumner County, Tennessee on Tuesday.

According to a report from a local news station, WKRN, the incident happened in the Tower Hill subdivision in Hendersonville, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were not sure if Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was wounded. They are actually working to locate the “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper who left the scene of the shooting , so they can speak with him.

The woman in question, Lucresia Neil was booked into the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Previously, we exclusively reported Young Buck owed $50,239 to the IRS and another $106,000 in child support to two baby mamas in Georgia and Tennessee. In court papers,k Buck revealed that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share.

Hopefully he’s alive and well! What do YOU think about Young Buck fleeing the scene after his GF shot at him?