Bossip Video

Saweetie doesn’t mind that critics thought her relationship with Quavo was all smoke and mirrors when they first got together because now that they’re solid, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” knows that folks are looking embarrassed now.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ever since the Migos rapper revealed how he slid into her DMs, Saweetie and Quavo have become a fan-favorite couple. They’ve been happily coupled up since 2018. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Saweetie ended up discussing the reason she thinks people are so obsessed with their relationship.

“I think what they admire the most is that they were wrong,” Saweetie explained. “In the beginning, there was a lot of false narratives that kind of surrounded our love.”

The California native even said some fans believed the relationship was a PR stunt.

“I think because we’re not so transparent and we don’t share everything, it’s easy for people to put a narrative or a story behind something,” she continued. “And then other people run with it because they don’t understand. And when they don’t understand, you try to make yourself understand, and that’s when all these rumors started circulating.” Saweetie went on to say, “I think they love it because I think they had an ‘aha’ moment where [they’re] like, ‘Damn…this is really genuine. With anything, when you falsely judge something and then you figure out it’s better than what you expected, I feel like it creates some sort of like connection to it. We share what we share but it’s very low-key.”

Check out more of what Saweetie had to say about her relationship with Quavo down below: