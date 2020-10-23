Bossip Video

Beyoncé’s currently burning up the Internet with teasers and photos for her Adidas x IVY Park Drip 2 collection.

Bey’s second IVY Park release is the latest move in her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand and the BeyHive is, of course, readying their wallets for the release.

This time instead of the collection’s solar orange and maroon color scheme, Drip 2 features coral, mint blue, and emerald green looks ranging from bodysuits to hoodies, blazers, and fanny packs. Also noteworthy is that Drip 2 is size-inclusive, a nice move considering that Bey previously caught flack for selling clothes that ranged from XS-XL. Drip 2 offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X.

Bey first announced the forthcoming Drip 2 collection on Instagram…

before releasing a teaser featuring herself and IVY Park’s continued theme of combining fashion and storytelling.

She’s since started a flood on the official @WeAreIvyPark Instagram of the screen-lickable looks.

If you can remember, Bey’s original Adidas x IVY Park collection sold out completely in a single day and prices ranged from $25 for a pair of socks to $250 for a jacket. The collection also sparked a wave of hysteria on social media as fans waited to see which celebs would receive a coveted BIG orange IVY Park PR package.

The boxes went to the likes of Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and at the verrrry last minute Kim Kardashian.

“It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner,” Beyoncé previously said about IVY Park. “My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

Bey’s second IVY Park collection drops on October 30 at Adidas x IVY Park Drip 2 collection.

