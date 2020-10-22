Bossip Video

“Do YOU have love for New York?!” You definitely should, especially since the HBIC is coming back to TV screens.

VH1 announced today that an I Love New York reunion specials is on the way that will feature reality TV queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard looking back on her wild journey finding love on the iconic reality hit I Love New York. Hosted by Vivica A. Fox, this one-hour special of I Love New York: Reunited, will feature New York and some of her most memorable flings.

It’s unclear which “flings” could show up for the reunion special but here are our BOSSIP predictions;

Kamal “Chance” Givens, whose Zeuz network dating show New York will pop up on this season…



David “Punk” Otunga who had that messy split from his child’s mother Jennifer Hudson…

“I Love New York” season one winner Patrick “Tango” S. Hunter…

and “I Love New York” season 2 winner George “Tailor Made” Weisgerber.

New York and her flings will revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years. Tiffany has a great longstanding relationship with VH1, her reunion special comes after her hilariously hosting the network’s “Brunch With Tiffany” series.

Additionally, VH1’s announced another reunion; Hollywood Exes: Reunited. The independent ladies will of that former show will gather for a look back at what brought them all together, and fill fans in on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. The special will feature Andrea Kelly (ex-wife of R-Kelly), Nicole Murphy (ex of Eddie Murphy), Mayte Garcia (ex-wife of Prince), Shamicka Lawrence (ex-wife of Martin Lawrence), Shanna Moakler (ex-wife of Travis Barker) and Sheree Zampino (ex-wife of Will Smith).

As part of VH1’s “Throwback Thanksgiving” marathon, fans can catch up on previous seasons of I Love New York and Hollywood Exes leading up to premiere, starting Monday, November 23rd at 9:00am ET/PT.

I Love New York: Reunited hosted by Vivica A. Fox airs Monday, November 23rd at 8:00pm ET/PT, and Hollywood Exes: Reunited special is set to follow on Tuesday, November 24th at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Will YOU be watching?