Bossip Video

Jack Harlow is having a breakout year in 2020, all thanks to the success of his single, “What’s Poppin.”

The single has been everywhere from ESPN to the NBA finals, and the record is still doing extremely well at radio stations across the country. Plus, just when you thought the song couldn’t get any bigger, Jack released the remix to the single featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez. The remix exploded the song coast to coast and even with a shut down looming, Jack was able to pull off a video for the track, as well.

Now, he’s back with his follow-up to that massive record, hoping to catch an even bigger wave. The song is titled “Tyler Herro,” and yes, it is named after the Miami Heat rookie. Tyler Herro has always had a buzz surrounding him, but his performance in the 2020 NBA Finals blew him up even more. Herro and the Heat were the underdogs facing LeBron James, with the Heat putting up a better fight than anyone could have imagined.

Herro appears in the video alongside Jack Harlow and Druski, who also makes an appearance following his cameo in Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later” video. You can watch Jack’s hilarious video for “Tyler Herro” below.